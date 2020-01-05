Nicole Kidman has become the latest celebrity to dig deep to aid in the bushfire fight.

The Hollywood superstar has said she and husband Keith Urban will donate $500,000 to volunteer firefighters.

The donation was revealed by Channel 10 entertainment correspondent and Studio 10 host Angela Bishop.

Actor Selena Gomez has also said she will send money to aid in the recovery.

The extraordinary generosity of Australians during this devastating bushfire crisis continues. Nicole Kidman has just told me that she and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to volunteer firefighters around the country. @10NewsFirst @KeithUrban #NicoleKidman pic.twitter.com/HtEWFX14w3 — Angela Bishop (@AngelaBishop) January 4, 2020

Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 4, 2020

They join a host of celebrities who have been sharing their heartbreak amid Australia's bushfire crisis, flocking to social media to express their devastation as temperatures in NSW soar and thousands flee.

Singing superstar Pink led the charge with donations, revealing today that she'll personally donate a massive $500,000 "directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontline."

The singer-songwriter, who has embarked upon many mammoth tours of Australia through her career, said she was "totally devastated" watching the unfolding crisis. "My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020



This afternoon, former model Tara Moss shared a note left by firefighters who saved her home in the Blue Mountains from burning to the ground.

She said the words "brought her tears", adding on Instagram that one third of her property was ravaged by the blaze.

This note at our home brought me to tears. You absolute champions, thank you for all you do. 🙏🏻🙏🏻



Please stay safe out there, everyone. Lives can't be replaced. #Firefighters #AustraliaBurning #Bushfirecrisis #SupportOurFirefighters #Grateful



(https://t.co/wDeLHggTUj) pic.twitter.com/pbvVJybP6S — Tara Moss (@Tara_Moss) January 4, 2020

In the note, the firefighters thanked Moss for having such a "well-prepared property," and thanked her for the "cuppas and amenities" — informing her that with nobody home at the property and the doors left unlocked, they'd let themselves in for a brief respite.

The note reads in full: "Thanks for such a well prepared property! Shipley RFB. (smiley face). PS Thank you for the cuppas and amenities."

Below that is a line and in another hand the words: "We have spent all afternoon at your house doing property protection. It was open so we let ourselves in to use the toilets and coffee. Thank you again. If you want to contact me Captain — (name blurred out for privacy).

We also filled your pumps with petrol just in case."

Australia is my absolute favorite place I’ve visited & has a very special place in my heart. 💔 Half of the continent is currently on fire and many are losing their homes & evacuating - here’s how we can help & learn more! https://t.co/I6NCZs2q3C — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 4, 2020

Local stars including Naomi Watts, Rebel Wilson, Delta Goodrem and Russell Crowe have also posted emotional responses to Instagram, while international stars including Jameela Jamil and Kim Kardashian have made their opinions on climate change known.

Meanwhile, tennis star Nick Kyrgios pledged to donate $200 to those affected by bushfires for every ace he hits across events he plays this summer, prompting Sam Stosur to follow his lead.

From politically-aimed frustration, to expressions of sorrow and even musical odes, here's how the stars have reacted to the country ablaze:

NAOMI WATTS

Actor Naomi Watts took to Instagram on Friday with a video from a recent holiday to Byron Bay.

She wrote that the crisis is 'upsetting and worrying'.

DELTA GOODREM

Delta Goodrem shared a musical tribute, penning an emotional song inspired by footage of firefighters battling a blaze.

"Let it rain today," she wrote.

"Everyday we are all feeling what's happening to our beautiful country, our home. I wrote this song about an hour ago after seeing yet another video of the firefighters continuing to fight the fires for us. The extremes that many families are experiencing leaves me with no words. I send all my love and I am praying everyday. Please donate to the Red Cross to help."

CELESTE BARBER

Comedian Celeste Barber posted a haunting photo from the inside of her mother-in-law's house, directing her 6.3 million followers to a Facebook donation page.

So far, the page has raised more than a whopping $9 million since it started with funds going to The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund.

KIM KARDASHIAN

After retweeting headlines about the bushfires from Bernie Sanders, the reality star and businesswoman shared a simple message.

Climate change is real 💔🌎 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2020

REBEL WILSON

Animal lover and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson acknowledged those helping the animals affected by the fires.

Shout out to @zookeeper_chad from @featherdalewildlifepark who has been helping rescue animals from the NSW bushfires and is just an all around legend," she wrote.

"I loved cuddling our gorgeous Australian animals – and we gotta work hard to protect them and our environment x"

RUSSELL CROWE

After his Coffs Harbour property was affected by the blaze late last year, Russell Crowe has been vocal about the fires on Twitter and Instagram.

Posting a series of confronting images from near his home, the actor wrote in November, "Still burning … they say a wind change might crank things up again in the valley.

"I hope wherever you are in Australia, or California or anywhere else facing bushfires, that you and yours remain safe".

REBECCA GIBNEY

Actor Rebecca Gibney posted a photo of the eerie blood red sky taken earlier this week by Lisa Wilkinson on the NSW south coast.

She announced that she would be taking a break from social media, and has instead been providing tips on how to donate, as well as reposting useful information from other accounts.

BINDI IRWIN

Speaking via the Australia Zoo Instagram account, Bindi Irwin wrote ""With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can."

BETTE MIDLER

Hollywood star Bette Midler took to Twitter on Friday to furiously reprimand the PM's climate change denial.

"Pity the poor #Australians, their country ablaze, and their rotten @ScottMorrisonMP saying, 'This is not the time to talk about Climate Change. We have to grow our economy'," Midler tweeted in a colourful rant to her 1.9 million followers.

"What an idiot," she continued. "What good is an economy in an uninhabitable country? Lead, you f***wit!"