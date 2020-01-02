Kathy Griffin has celebrated the New Year by getting married.

The 59-year-old comedienne wed her significant other Randy Bick on New Year's Day, just minutes after confirming they had got engaged on New Year's Eve.

She wrote on Twitter: "Yes, we officially got married early this morning. I'm going to post the whole 15 minute ceremony on my YouTube page tomorrow. We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private and for us. The rest of it is just adorable. Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner rule! #2020SoFar (sic)"

The couple's ceremony was officiated by 'Grace and Frankie' star Lily Tomlin.

Kathy wrote on Instagram: "Yes, that is the great Lily Tomlin as our officiant and you will enjoy her wife, Jane Wagner, chatting in the background."

The pair have been dating for nearly 10 years, and briefly split in November 2018.

For the nuptials, Kathy wore the same dress she donned for their "first formal date" in September 2011.

She shared a picture of their first date on Twitter, and added the caption:

"A) This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only @GloriaEstefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a back up "dancer" when she performed at the Alma awards!

"B) I asked Randy to pick out which ever one of my long dresses was his favorite for any reason. He picked out this dress and showed me this photo. Romance is hotttt again. (sic)"

Kathy - who was previously married to Matt Moline for five years - admitted she and Randy "are in love and cannot stop laughing" since tying the knot.

She also thanked Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian for hosting a "gigantic engagement party" for the pair, despite the reality TV stars not knowing the couple had got engaged.

Kathy wrote: "BIG THANKS to @kourtneykardash & @KrisJenner for taking this photo Christmas Eve when they were kind enough to host a gigantic ENGAGEMENT PARTY FOR US! I mean they didn't technically know it was an engagement party for us but boy they spared no expense! Pic by The Collective You (sic)"