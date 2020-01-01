The word "caboodle" means the whole number or quantity of people or things in question and the Whanganui event that bears the name will be bigger and better than ever this year, its organiser says.

Mainstreet Whanganui events manager Kelly Scarrow said the festival on January 18 will have something for everyone.

Local talent will be to the fore at the Mainstreet Whanganui Caboodle which will celebrate its 10th year in 2020.

Caboodle events will be spread over four blocks of Victoria Ave and Ridgway St with a Mainstreet Stage on Ridgway St and the Majestic Stage in the square as well as a third mini stage.

"The Caboodle is now 10 years old and we are celebrating with 14 hours of non-stop events," Scarrow said.

"There will be great live music, all supplied by local talent.

"We have so much here so why would we want to recruit from outside Whanganui."

Kapa Haka star performers Te Taikura o Te Awa Tupua will kick the day off with a performance on the Mainstage stage at 11am and perform again on the Majestic stage at 12.30pm.

Other performers include the Whanganui Ukulele Orchestra, Kessel, Whiskey Mama, The Replicants, Damn Raucous Brass, The Blue Veinz, Undercover, Evenflow, Dusta, Freddy Flash & the Firebirds, Ra Costello, Lizzie De Vegt and the Jazz Connexion Combo.

Vintage cars will be parked up in Victoria Ave for admiration during the Caboodle. Photo / Bevan Conley

The entertainment will include Victoria's Steampunk Teapot Races.

The sport was conceived by Oamaru Steampunk enthusiast Simone Montgomery in 2014 and involves the racing of teapots which are decorated and on a remote control car chassis.

"It's great fun and there will be some very cool teapots in the running," Scarrow said.

There will also be plenty of options for food lovers with eateries and cafes joining the Simmer Down from 10am to 4pm and local vendors will offer an array of street foods.

"My experience is that people tend to get very hungry and thirsty during the Caboodle," Scarrow said.

Mainstreet is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Caboodle with The Decade Dinner.

The three-course meal, served by three Victoria Ave restaurants, will be available for those who wish to celebrate into the evening.

"La Quattro will be serving the entree with a complimentary drink, Momiji will serve the main and Stellar will be serving the pudding which will have a Kiwiana theme.

"I advise people to get in quickly with their bookings because it's filling up fast."

A unique attraction at this year's Caboodle will be Retro Radios, of Dannevirke, specialising in the restoration of valve radios and radiograms of yesteryear.

The antique casings fitted with Bluetooth and FM receivers will be for sale and if you have a favourite old radio of your own, it may be possible to have it upgraded.

The Whanganui District Library is launching its new vinyl collection and there will be a sneak preview at the Caboodle pop-up record lounge.

Touring vintage aficionados The Metropolitan Club will be on hand for the Looking Good Costume Competition which begins at 2pm.

The Metropolitan Club previously worked under the Glory Days brand, publishing a magazine and covering Whanganui attractions in the My Vintage Town series.

The magazine has morphed into a virtual vintage world of fun, festivities and yesteryear celebrations around the country with Whanganui as a favourite destination.

"There will be six categories in the competition this year and I encourage Whanganui people to enter," Scarrow said.

"You don't need to spend a lot of money to create a great retro look and there are some great prizes to be won."

Riah King-Wall sporting a vintage look during the 2019 Caboodle.Photo / Georgie Ormond

There will be opportunities to pick up bargains from the vintage market at the Caboodle and a stunning array of vintage vehicles will be parked along the street.

Children and parents will be catered for with a family zone providing free activities for children.

"The aim is for the Caboodle to be very inclusive and there really will be something for everyone," Scarrow said.

"Let's show what Whanganui can do and let's all celebrate together."

Bookings for the Decade Dinner can be made at eventfinda.co.nz and information is available on The Mainstreet Caboodle Facebook page.