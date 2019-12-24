The internet is losing it over Adele's latest stunning photos — and so drastic is her makeover, many fans confused her for another A-list star.

Adele is continuing to leave fans stunned over her incredible 2019 transformation.

Flaunting her slimmed-down figure in two black and white festive snaps, the Hello singer, who debuted her new look at rapper Drake's birthday party in October, looked barely recognisable.

Some fans on social media even said they'd confused her with American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson.

Posing with a demure pout in one photo, while playfully poking her tongue out in another, the Grammy-winning superstar wore a satin black gown with a square neckline and statement jewellery, her bouncy blonde hair curled to one side.

Adele looks glam in this new Christmas snap. Photo / Instagram

Joined by a party guest dressed as The Grinch and another as Santa Claus, the star captioned the photos: "We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x."

Flocking to Twitter to gush over the glamorous snaps, a number of fans expressed that they didn't recognise the singer at first glance.

"I thought this was Sarah Paulson," one said, while another added, "Well that doesn't look like Adele."

Adele looked great even before. But wow shout out to her. I see you! Almost didnt recognize her. Looking like Sarah Paulson. 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/5fb0BL43kq — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) December 23, 2019

Sarah Adele Paulson has entered the chat pic.twitter.com/deNqVCfUVR — Rosalinde (@NewRosalinde_A) December 23, 2019

Her new look is so jaw-dropping, the photos have begun to trend worldwide on Twitter.

Adele is currently trending WORLDWIDE on Twitter after she posted a set of two photos on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/bNZJV5aKLn — Adele Crave (@AdeleCrave) December 23, 2019

Fans have likened Adele to Ocean's 8 actress Sarah Paulson. Photo / Getty Images

It's not the first time the musical superstar has turned heads this year.

Over Halloween weekend, pictures emerged on Instagram of Adele at LeBron James' Halloween party, dressed as a very glam version of Captain Hook.

Drink in hand and a long wig helping to disguise her identity, the newly-single star similarly posed and pouted for the party's photo booth:

She looks scary good. Photo / Instagram

The singer, 31, who split from husband Simon Konecki in April this year, looked sensational at Drake's birthday party a month earlier in a black velvet off-the-shoulder gown as she partied with other A-listers after reportedly shedding a whopping 19 kilograms.

A source close to the star told People magazine Adele was motivated to give her health an overhaul for the sake of her seven-year-old son, Angelo, and adopted a new fitness regimen earlier this year.

"At first, she was very hesitant about keeping a workout routine. It was like she was questioning if she was gonna enjoy it enough to stick with it," the insider said.

Adele circa 2011. Photo / AP

Adele's routine now includes regular sessions with a personal trainer, reformer pilates classes, and workouts at the Hollywood-loving Rise Nation, a Stairmaster-inspired class.

Another source added that she's also "watching what she eats".

"She has taken a more serious interest in improving herself and is actually having a great time," the friend revealed.