Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have tied the knot.

The Lizzie McGuire star married her longterm love in an "intimate" ceremony in the back garden of their Los Angeles home on December 21.

A source told People magazine: "The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends. The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house.

"When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close."

Hilary's stylist Jessica Paster also hinted at the ceremony.

Writing on Instagram, she shared: "Winter solstice ... a day of luv. (sic)"

Hilary and Matthew announced their engagement back in May.

The 'Younger' star posted pictures of herself showing off her engagement ring on Instagram, and wrote: "He asked me to be his wife."

Matthew also posted the same images on his own Instagram account, alongside the caption: "I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff (sic)"

However, the couple - who share Banks, 13 months - were recently forced to deny they had already tied the knot back in November 2019.

She said: "No, we are not secretly married, but we are basically married, so you know, sometimes those little things slip out."

And the blonde beauty's parents would be annoyed if they went off and eloped.

The actress - who also has Luca, seven, with ex Mike Comrie - admitted: "We're really excited and we're torn between, 'Are we just going to go to the chapel and do it?' or 'Are we going to have a little more thought put into it?' I think our families would kill us [if we eloped]. And we want the kids to be involved."