Those looking for some 1950s nostalgia will be able to revisit the decade thanks to Auckland's Mt Smartstadium.

Mt Smart is converting its stadium, which normally holds sporting and concert events, into a drive-in movie theatre on January 29 for a special screening of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.

The event will happen nine days before Queen + Adam Lambert arrives with The Rhapsody Tour at the same venue.

For the first time ever, fans will be able to drive their vehicles onto the grounds to watch the four-time Oscar-winning movie on a gigantic 212m2 high-definition screen.

However, fans will have to get in quick as there will only be enough space for 200 cars, with a limit of four people per vehicle.

To get that classic drive-in experience, a unique FM radio station will be created so that fans can tune in on their car radios.

Those who don't have a car can buy tickets to sit on the grass. People can bring a bean bag, picnic blanket or low seat to sit back on and relax while watching Rami Malek's incredible performance of Freddie Mercury in the musical.

Head of commercial for RFA's Auckland Stadiums Scott Couch said using the stadium as a drive-in cinema was something the team had considered for some time, but they had been waiting for the right opportunity.

"Having Queen + Adam Lambert on their way to the stadium, plus the option to screen this major Hollywood blockbuster created the perfect occasion. The date also falls just after Auckland Anniversary Day, when people are still keen to enjoy the balmy nights before having to head back to work."

"We are hoping people will enjoy the event so much that it can become a regular series across our three stadiums: Mt Smart, Western Springs Stadium and North Harbour Stadium."

Tickets are on sale from midday tomorrow, Friday December 20 ,at Ticketmaster.

Tickets are $70 per vehicle, with a limit of 4 people per vehicle, and $20 per person for grass seating.

The lowdown

Vehicle Tickets:

Each vehicle ticket includes popcorn and soft drinks for two people. There is a four-person limit per vehicle permitted, and larger vehicles will be parked at the rear of the field.

Vehicles parked at the rear may be reversed in, boots will need to be tied down as to not obstruct the view of those behind.

Vehicle tickets are strictly limited and will sell out.

Field Tickets:

Prefer to be on the field? They've got you covered. You can bring your own bean bag, low seat or picnic blanket and grab a great spot on the grass.

About the film:

Bohemian Rhapsody is an enthralling celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history's most beloved entertainers.

Following Queen's meteoric rise, their revolutionary sound and Freddie's solo career, the film also chronicles the band's reunion, and one of the greatest performances in rock history.

Movie Rating:

Bohemian Rhapsody has an M rating. This event is not suitable for children.