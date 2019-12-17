In a new Netflix docuseries Don't F**k This Up, Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish have opened up on his cheating scandal.

A new trailer shows Eniko Parrish crying while asking how Hart could be unfaithful to her while she was pregnant - the candid six-part series will premiere December 27 on Netflix, according to PageSix.

"You publicly humiliated me," Parrish, 35, says as she wipes away tears. "I just kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'"

The comedian cheated on his partner with model Montia Sabbag while on a trip to Las Vegas in 2017. The cheating act was caught on camera, which was released in attempts to blackmail the Jumanji: The Next Level actor.

Don't F**k This Up

docuseries will also tackle Kevin Hart's controversal homophobic jokes that ultimately led to him stepping down from hosting the Academy Awards in 2019.

Hart and Parrish share one child, son Kenzo, and he also shares two children with first wife Torrei Hart: daughter Heaven and son Hendrix.