Netflix says 26.4 million households worldwide watched The Irishman in its first week of streaming.

That figure includes those who watched at least 70 per cent of Martin Scorsese's three and a half hour crime epic. Netflix selectively announces film and series viewership, and they aren't substantiated by third-party data firms.

Nielsen last week estimated that The Irishman had an average viewership of 13.2 million in its first five days in the US. About one in five viewers watched the film in its entirety over its first day of streaming on November 27, Nielsen said.

If correct, that would make The Irishman one of this year's most widely watched Oscar contenders. The film, made for about $160 million, played exclusively in theatres for about three weeks, but the largest chains refuse to play movies that don't adhere to a traditional theatrical window. Netflix won't disclose box-office receipts.

The Irishman received five Golden Globe nominations.

- AP