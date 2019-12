The widow of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is suing the remaining band members and business associates over royalties from some of his solo records.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Miami federal court by Vicky Cornell claims the band wants to use the seven recordings themselves and withhold hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties from her and their two children.

Soundgarden in 1992: Kim Thayil, Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd. Photo / Getty Images.

Cornell, who died in May 2017 after a Soundgarden concert in Detroit, made the recordings in Miami Beach at a home studio earlier that same year, according to the lawsuit. It says all the recordings were done solely by Cornell.

The lawsuit names as defendants Soundgarden members guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd, as well as several business associates.

Vicky Cornell (R) and family on the anniversary of Chris Cornell's death last year. Photo / Getty Images.

The band members' lawyers contend the songs were a collaborative effort and that some of them include songwriting credits to the other band members. They contend the recordings are the property of a Soundgarden partnership.

Soundgarden was founded in 1984 during the rise of Seattle's grunge music scene. Their best-known songs include Black Hole Sun, Jesus Christ Pose and Spoonman. Cornell was also part of the bands Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.