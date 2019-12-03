We've waited 15 years for a Black Widow movie, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it was worth it.

The first trailer for Black Widow is finally here.

The long-awaited stand-alone Marvel movie for one its original Avengers is due for release in May and this is the public's first proper look at what to expect from the Scarlett Johansson superhero flick.

While a trailer was revealed at Disney's D23 convention earlier this year, it was never released online for the rest of us to see.

The trailer is full of action sequences, including the hand-to-hand fight scene between Johansson's Natasha Romanoff and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

There's obviously a history and intimate connection between the pair because Natasha calls Yelena "sis" in the two-minute video.

Johansson and Pugh in the newly-released trailer. Photo / YouTube.

We also get a glimpse of David Harbour in his Red Guardian costume. The Red Guardian is said to be a Soviet version of Captain America.

Family looks to be a key concept of the Black Widow film with the trailer including a scene in which Red Guardian is seated at a table with Natasha, Yelena and Rachel Weisz's Melina, and wistfully waxes about how his "family" is back together.

But it's not all going to be about sappy emotions because the trailer also features glimpses of a motorcycle chase sequence, a convoy of tanks and Natasha diving through the air, barely dodging a debris field.

David Harbour stars as The Red Guardian. Photo / YouTube.

Black Widow filmed in the UK, US, Hungary, Morocco and Norway, and was directed by Australian Cate Shortland.

The film has been many years in the making with fans crying out for a stand-alone movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female superhero. Of all the original Avengers, which also includes Iron Man and Captain America, only Black Widow and Hawkeye did not have their own films.

A popular character from the Marvel comics, a Black Widow movie has been in production since 2004, four years before the first Iron Man movie would be released.

Marvel fans have been begging for a stand-alone Black Widow film for years. Photo / YouTube.

The movie will be a bittersweet story for fans because the character sacrificed herself to save the universe in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year.

The Black Widow movie could only happen because it is a prequel of sorts, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

There is also speculation that in addition to it being a farewell tour for Johansson, who has been in the MCU since Iron Man 2, Black Widow may set up the future MCU prospects of another Black Widow, Pugh's Yelena.

Black Widow will be released in May next year. Photo / YouTube.

Other stars in Black Widow include O-T Fagbenle (Handmaid's Tale), Ray Winstone, Olivier Richters, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr., who is expected to reprise his role as Tony Stark.

Black Widow will be in cinemas in May, 2020.