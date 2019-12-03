By RNZ Music

Spotify has released its most streamed music of 2019, and Soaked from 19-year-old pop sensation Benee has come out on top.

Benee's Soaked was New Zealand's most streamed local song of 2019, according to Spotify's recently-released data. The track is currently sitting at more than 27 million streams on Spotify.

Homegrown favourites Six60 took out the next four spots with their tracks Vibes, The Greatest, Don't Forget Your Roots, and Don't Give It Up.

Unsurprisingly Six60 were also New Zealand's most streamed local act of 2019, followed by Sons of Zion and Lorde.

American singer and songwriter Khalid was New Zealand's most streamed international artist of 2019, and Sunflowers by Post Malone took the #1 spot for the most streamed track.

Award winner Benee during the New Zealand Music Awards. Photo / Dean Purcell

Globally, with more than 28 billion streams to his name, Drake is Spotify's most streamed artist of the decade.

Rounding out the five most streamed artists of the decade were Ed Sheeran (whose Shape of You is also the most streamed track of the decade with more than 2.3 billion streams); Post Malone; Ariana Grande and Eminem.

New Zealand's most streamed local artists of 2019

1. SIX60

2. Sons of Zion

3. Lorde

4. Mitch James

New Zealand's most streamed local tracks of 2019

1. Soaked – BENEE

2. Vibes – SIX60

3. The Greatest – SIX60

4. Don't Forget Your Roots – SIX60

5. Don't Give It Up – SIX60

New Zealand's most streamed international artists of 2019

1. Khalid

2. Post Malone

3. Billie Eilish

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Ariana Grande

New Zealand's most streamed international tracks of 2019

1. Post Malone and Swae Lee – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

2. Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

3. Post Malone – Wow.

4. Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

5. Disclosure, Khalid – Talk

Most streamed artists of 2019 (global)

1. Post Malone

2. Billie Eilish 6 billion streams this year alone

3. Ariana Grande

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Bad Bunny

Most streamed albums of 2019 (global)

1. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

2. Post Malone – Hollywood's Bleeding

3. Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

4. Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project

5. Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Most streamed tracks of 2019 (global)

1. Señorita - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

2. bad guy - Billie Eilish 990 million streams

3. Sunflower - Post Malone, Swae Lee

4. 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

5. Old Town Road - Remix - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Most streamed female artists of 2019 (global)

1. Billie Eilish

2. Ariana Grande

3. Taylor Swift

4. Camila Cabello

5. Halsey

Most streamed male artists of 2019 (global)

Post Malone at the American Music Awards. Photo / AP

1. Post Malone

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Bad Bunny

4. Khalid

5. J Balvin

Most streamed artists of the decade (global)

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Post Malone

4. Ariana Grande

5. Eminem

Most streamed female artists of the decade (global)

1. Ariana Grande

2. Rihanna

3. Taylor Swift

4. Sia

5. Beyoncé

Most streamed tracks of the decade (global)

1. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

2. Drake, Kyla, WizKid – One Dance

3. Post Malone – Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)'

4. Halsey, The Chainsmokers – Closer

5. Ed Sheeran – Thinking out Loud

- RNZ