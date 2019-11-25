Russell Crowe has shared a heartbreaking video from what appears to be his property, damaged in the bushfires that have ravaged the New South Wales region.

The Hollywood heavyweight said he sent the video to a friend but decided to share it with Twitter too.

"Fires still burning, logs smoking everywhere you look," he wrote. "Got halfway to where we were trying to get to, will try again in the morning when it's cooler."

The actor previously shared images of his multimillion-dollar NSW property after the bushfire left parts of it "scorched" and out of water, news.com.au reports.

At the time he said he was "overall very lucky" after a couple of buildings were lost on his expansive property.

Crowe owns 400 hectares of land around Nana Glen, inland and northwest of Coffs Harbour.

"So we're up here trying to get up to this ridge road but we keep coming across things like that," he says in the latest video before panning the camera to a tree across the road.

"So I've got a few boys behind me chopping through with a chainsaw, but I don't think we brought enough chainsaws because we've got a long way to go to get to where we're supposed to be.

"Look at this place, mate," he shows his friend.

"Absolutely f***ing smashed."

Fans said the scene was "heartbreaking".

On Sunday evening there were 65 fires burning across NSW, with 31 yet to be contained, while blazes in Victoria and north Queensland were causing alarm.

So you can get a feel for a bushfire, here’s a little side by side... pic.twitter.com/yvupspeDJs — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 19, 2019

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced $48 million has been set aside for bushfire recovery, after blazes devastated some communities.

The community recovery package – a joint federal and state government initiative – was announced on Sunday morning and includes grants of up to $15,000 to help small businesses and farmers.

Ms Berejiklian said it would take some time to appreciate the full financial burden of the devastating bushfires.