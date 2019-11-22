Actress Brenda Song has revealed she couldn't audition for the 2018 hit Crazy Rich Asians for a surprising reason.

In a Teen Vogue interview, Song, 31, said she wasn't allowed to audition for the Warner Bros. film despite her initial interest because she was "not Asian enough".

Brenda Song is best known for playing the role of London Tipton in Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

"A lot of people don't know this, but I never got to read for Crazy Rich Asians, ever," she revealed.

"Their reasoning behind that, what they said was that my image was basically not Asian enough, in not so many words. It broke my heart," she revealed.

Brenda Song told she was not 'Asian enough'. Photo / Getty Images

"I said, 'This character is in her late to mid-20s, an Asian-American, and I can't even audition for it? I've auditioned for caucasian roles my entire career, but this specific role, you're not going to let me do it? You're going to fault me for having worked my whole life?' I was like, 'Where do I fit?'"

Jon M. Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians, has hit back at the claim.

"Would these words ever come out of my mouth? Nope, makes no sense," Chu tweeted. "I feel horrible she thinks this is the reason. The fact is I love Brenda Song and am a fan. I didn't need her to audition because I already knew who she was!"

Michelle Yeoh behind the scenes with Crazy Rich Asians director John M. Chu. Photo / Supplied

Despite not being able to secure a role on the film, Song learned a valuable life lesson.

"I got myself together and said, 'Brenda, there is only one you, and you can't change who you are. You can't change your past'," she said.

"I am so grateful for every job that I've done. All I can do is continue to put good auditions out there, do the best that I can, that's all I can ask for."

Brenda Song star's in Netflix's Secret Obsession.