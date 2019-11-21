When I speak to Tash Sultana, they have just played the iconic Red Rocks venue in Colorado the night before, to a sold-out audience. It was one show out of the 19 Sultana, whose pronouns are they and them, played across the United States in September.

They've come a long way since performing on Australian streets to passers-by - but Sultana's start has forged an audience of loyal and passionate fans.

In an Instagram post about the show, they wrote: "Last night was amazing…what I do is about bringing everyone all together of different shapes, sizes, quests, races, religions, ages,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Busking beginnings: more acts who got their start on the streets