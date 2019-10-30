Comedian Kevin Hart says his "world was forever changed" after he suffered a serious back injury when the vintage muscle car he was riding in crashed nearly two months ago in California.

In a video posted Tuesday night on Instagram, the 40-year-old thanked his family and friends and reflected on how he now sees life differently.

Hart says not to take today for granted.

He says: "When God talks, you gotta listen. I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective.

"My appreciation for life is through the roof. I'm thankful for my family, my friends. I'm thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I'm thankful for all of your love and support.

"Don't take today for granted because tomorrow's not promised. I'm thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better version of me. I'm looking forward to an amazing 2020."

The video shows Hart struggling to walk and doing physical therapy with a scar on his back.

The California Highway Patrol said the man driving Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda accelerated recklessly and lost control on Sept. 1.

The car careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree. No one was wearing seatbelts.