Could Tupac still be alive?

TMZ reports a man named Tupac A. Shakur, the same full name as the rapper, was arrested in Tennessee.

However, having been arrested is where the similarities begin and end for the two Tupacs.

The person taken into custody named Tupac is a Caucasian man.

There have been several conspiracies surrounding the death of the African American rapper, who died 23 years ago after being gunned down in a drive-by shooting in 1996.

Those who believe the rapper is still alive allege he fled to Cuba where his Aunt Assata lives, and others think he is serving a jail sentence in a Los Angeles prison.

The rapper Tupac was arrested in New York in 1995 for sexual abuse of a fan, and there are not any noticeable similarities between the two Tupacs' mug shots.

Rapper Tupac Shakur mug shot after his conviction for the sexual abuse of a female fan on March 8, 1995 in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Johnson City Police in Tennessee stated the man named Tupac had warrants out for his arrest, and when officers located the 40-year-old man he pulled out a blade.

He was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and drug possession.

The man was arrested on an $18,000 bond.