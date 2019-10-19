The first time that Jenna Dewan found out her ex-husband Channing Tatum had moved on was when his relationship with Jessie J made headlines.

In her new book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, Dewan revealed she "felt blindsided" upon learning about Tatum's new relationship.

Dewan, 38, and Tatum, 39, announced their split in april 2018, and in October of that year, Tatum and Jessie J entered a high-profile relationship, according to Fox News.

Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J. Photo / Supplied

"I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn't have to face — and over the internet, as it was happening," Dewan wrote in her book.

In November 2018, 31-year-old singer Jessie J took to Instagram to slam commenters that compared her appearance to that of Dewan.

Jenna tweeted her support for Jessie J's statement shortly after, saying it was a "beautiful message."

Dewan is now expecting a child with her boyfriend Steve Kazee.

"When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing," she wrote in her book. "It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago."

She also recently announced she would be hosting a new dating-dance competition television show called Flirty Dancing.