American actress Suzanne Somers has celebrated her 73rd birthday by posting a nude photo of herself in Palm Springs, California.

The former Three's Company and Step by Step star captioned the image — which shows her crouching behind some plants — with: "Here I am in my Birthday Suit!!!"

Somers, who also owns beauty brand Suzanne Organics, was disgnosed with breast cancer 20 years ago and told People magazine in August that the illness had been a wake-up call for her.

READ MORE:

• Georgia Fowler sets hearts racing with birthday suit snap

• Pop star Charli XCX gets her birthday suit on (+photos)

• Lindsay Lohan marks her 33rd birthday with nude selfie

• Album review: Kody Nielson, Birthday Suite



Advertisement

Following her diagnosis she decided to drastically alter her lifestyle in a bid to live more healthily.

"I just thought, I'm going to win this my way, I'm going to change my life. I'm going to eat until my life defends upon it," she said. "There's not one chemical in our house and you can feel it when you walk in."

Somers (front, centre) with her Step by Step cast mates. Photo / Getty Images

Somers told People her illness also led to the development of Suzanne Organics, which she was "real proud of".