Just one month after his release, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino recently sat down with friend and Jersey Shore co-star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to discuss life in prison.

Sorrentino mentioned his run-in behind bars with Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland.

Opening up on the It's Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast, the reality star spoke of his experience with the Magnises founder, according to New York Post.

He revealed that McFarland was allegedly thrown into solitary confinement for attempting to record conversations with other inmates.

"He supposedly smuggled in some sort of recording device, and he was caught with it," Mike claimed on the show. "They said he was trying to record high-profile inmates and they threw him in the SHU [solitary housing unit]. They sent him to a worse prison, I think, recently. That's a bonehead move right there."

Mattresses and tents set up for attendees at the disastrous Fyre Festival. Photo / AP

The reality star continued: "I don't even know why he'd be recording in there. Maybe he was trying to write a book or something? I don't know."

Sorrentino described McFarland as "very quiet" and "reserved", before adding, "He would say 'hi,' but he wasn't in my group of friends. I played against him in basketball and softball maybe, but then he was thrown out of the prison."

Billy McFarland, 27, was sentenced last October to six years in prison for defrauding investors of $27.4 million by marketing and selling tickets to the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas.

Sorrentino, for his part, served an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.