Actor Judd Nelson says he doesn't share the misgivings about "The Breakfast Club" that co-star Molly Ringwald expressed in a first-person column.

In April 2018, Ringwald wrote a column for The New Yorker about watching the movie a few years earlier with her then 10-year-old daughter. Her discomfort focuses on interactions that her character had with a "bad boy" portrayed by Nelson.

In an interview with The StarNews of Wilmington , Nelson says he thinks the 1985 movie is "a product of its time" and that he doesn't "see those problems that Molly sees."

"When we were making it, we were aware that Hughes was a talent. To this day, in his shadow we all remain. I'm sorry for his passing because I'd always hoped we'd get to work together again sometime. I don't see those problems that Molly sees," he said. "I mean, the U.S. Constitution would be different if we could have those guys look at it now. They may write some things a little differently. Who knows?

"But at the time ("The Breakfast Club") was made, the time when it was written, the time it was seen, it's all consistent with that (era). Certainly, mores change. Society kind of dictates left turns and right turns. But the movie wouldn't have lasted this long in the public mind if it wasn't great."

The 59-year-old Nelson is in Wilmington to star in the play "Love Letters," which will be performed Saturday at Kenan Auditorium. His co-star in the two-person drama is Sheryl Lee, who played Laura Palmer in "Twin Peaks."