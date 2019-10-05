Miley Cyrus has confirmed she is back "dating" — and she appears to be with Australian music star Cody Simpson.

The Gold Coast-born singer posted an image of himself kissing Cyrus to his Instagram stories after she apparently whipped him up a "pre-swim breakfast".

Appearing to confirm the romance, Simpson referred to Cyrus in the post as "baby".

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Photo / Supplied

The social media post came after E! News reported that Cyrus, 26, and Simpson were spotted having lunch in Los Angeles.

Video of Cyrus having a "make out" session with Surfboard singer Simpson in an LA grocery store was also released by TMZ.

Cyrus took to Instagram where she penned a long post to set the record straight after the video aired.

"Men (especially successful ones) are rarely slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next, most times without consequences ... where women are called sluts/ whores," she said.

"I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning."

"This dating thing is new to me, too. I've never been an "adult"/ grown ass woman experiencing this ... I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20's, with the exception of a few breaks.

"I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with nothing to do.

"Please don't make this awkward for me. I am trying to make light and like always make fun of myself ... get used to me dating - this is where I am at! #hotgirlfall

In response to the TMZ footage, she posted part of it with a note saying: "Can a girl not get a f***ing acai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!"

A fan also shared a video of the pair at Backyard Bowls on Thursday.

"Miley on a date with the one and only Cody Simpson," the fan captioned the video.

The fan said they "noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there."

They were said to have shared a "quick kiss" before leaving separately.

Miley Cyrus spotted having lunch with Cody Simpson in LA. Photo / Supplied

Simpson is rumoured to be one of the celebrities on Aussie show The Masked Singer. Fans are positive he is the Robot on the hit show.

The Aussie singer and Cyrus have been close for years and have often been spotted hanging out.

"Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood," Simpson said in 2014. "She's super open-minded and I'm working on becoming more like that."

Cyrus announced in August she had split from Australian fiance Liam Hemsworth.

A day later, she was seen making out with Kaitlynn Carter on a boat in Italy. Carter had also recently split from longtime love Brody Jenner.

Cyrus, who is in the process of getting divorced from Hemsworth, met the actor while filming The Last Song in 2009.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in The Last Song. Photo / Supplied

The pair got engaged by broke up in 2013. They reunited in 2016 and married in December last year.

Cyrus has been rumoured to have dated Nick Jonas, Patrick Schwarzenegger and model Stella Maxwell.