The 33-year-old's casting in "Batwoman" first made headlines because it's the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

But fans hoping for some romance will have to be patient. Rose, who is openly gay herself, says her character, Kate Kane, is not looking for a relationship right now.

"I don't think that's her priority right at this minute. She has just come into herself. She's just returned to Gotham. She has so much trauma going on. She's lost her mom, she's lost her sister, she's trying to discover what she wants to do in her life," Rose said.

"She was kicked out of the military so it's like she's starting from square one, and then when she discovers a purpose and that purpose is to become Batwoman."

Rose, however, would love to see it happen to give the character some levity.

Ruby Rose, star of Batwoman

"I said to Caroline (Dries) the writer, 'Let her have some happiness. She deserves happiness. I want her to be happy and in love.' Caroline was like, 'Yeah, it doesn't always work out that way for superheroes or for people who have to keep this secret identity' but we'll see."



Batwoman begins streaming on TVNZ OnDemand from this Monday at 7pm.