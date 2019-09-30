Love Island may not be child-friendly, but when it's toned down for daytime viewing, the Broadcasting Standards Authority says it's up to parents and caregivers to monitor what kids watch on TV - not them.

This comes after the BSA ruled on a complaint about Love Island UK being broadcast at 5pm, which claimed it was in breach of the children's interests standard.

The complaint was not upheld, as the programme - usually fairly x-rated - had been edited heavily to meet the 5pm timeslot's G classification and therefore did not "contain content that would alarm or distress children to the extent justifying intervention".

The authority then put the onus back on parents and caregivers to monitor their children's viewing, saying it's "not our role".

"Audiences should have the freedom to make viewing and listening choices. It is not our role to denounce broadcasts which some may consider to be in poor taste or indecent, provided such broadcasts do not cause harm at a level requiring our intervention," the BSA said.

The timing of the show also played a factor as it was scheduled between news programmes and all information about it in the electronic programme guide signalled that it was targeted at a mature audience.

"Although it was broadcast at a time when children may be watching, the programme was not designed to attract a child audience and the presentation of the more mature themes would not have alarmed or distressed any children who happened to be watching," the BSA said.

"The nature and content of the show would have been clear to parents and caregivers who have a responsibility to be live to the individual needs of children in their care."