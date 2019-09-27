Pop duo The Veronicas lashed out at Qantas on social media after the women were kicked off a Sydney-to-Brisbane flight last Sunday.

Twin sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso have expressed their utter disappointment in Qantas following Sunday's flight fiasco.

Publishing a lengthy statement on Instagram in the interest of "defending their character", the stars described the incident on the flight from Sydney to Brisbane as "awful and unbelievable", accusing the airline of "withholding communication" and "allowing a false narrative to continue on a public level".

Calling the fallout from the situation as a "hard pill to swallow", they have condemned the airline for how they've handled the matter in the public sphere.

Advertisement

Referencing the phone footage they took of the altercation, the pop duo then described how the flight attendant they spoke to deliberately concealed his badge, and maintained that at no point during the confrontation were they asked to stop filming.

They also shared a number of witness accounts from Qantas passengers who expressed their confusion in seeing the stars removed from the flight, explaining that they were not at all "belligerent" as ensuing statements from the airline have suggested.

They went on to explain that the airline has not provided an adequate answer as to why they were removed from the flight in the first place.

"We take the utmost pride in being raised as respectful and kind women, and over the last five days we have attempted to clear our names," the post on the sisters' Instagram story read.

"While we may not have always approached this through the wisest channels, we did so with the sole intention of defending our character.

"We acknowledge when we make mistakes but refuse to accept shame when we have been unfairly targeted."

Describing the incident, they were adamant they had not "raised their voices, used profanities or been argumentative towards staff".

They also revealed that on looking into the company policy quoted by the flight attendant in question that they were "unable to touch a passengers' luggage", they have found that such a policy does not exist.

-

Advertisement

The also said when police boarded the flight to escort them from the airport, they were shocked and confused as they had not received any further communication from the flight attendant in question — who they added had refused to give his name, proceeding to hide his name badge from view.

In the aftermath, they say the airline has provided "conflicted responses" as to why such severe measures were taken in removing them from the flight.

Social media users on-board the flight have thrown their support behind the stars, sharing that they too believe the airline completely overreacted.

Included in the collection of witness accounts is a recording of a telephone conversation between the sisters and a fellow passenger, who said he thought they had been unfairly portrayed in reports and by Qantas.

He said that the rhetoric surrounding the incident suggested they acted "entitled" and had expected staff to move their bags for them, which was simply not the case.

During the phone call, he backed the singers' statement that they did not raise their voices when challenged by a female flight attendant, adding that he had overheard said staff member preparing her statement later on in the flight.

He recalled that the passenger she spoke to — who was seated next to The Veronicas — also pointed out that he didn't think they were being aggressive.

In a final post on Instagram, the U ntouched singers urged young fans to "always stand up to bullies", suggesting they feel attacked by the airline by how they've been treated since Sunday.

It is understood the duo has sought legal advice on the matter.