Inconceivable! Social media has recoiled in horror at a suggestion that some "very famous people" want to remake the 1987 beloved adventure comedy The Princess Bride.

Dictionary.com took to Twitter and posted, "Inconceivable. Yes, we know what it means".

The tweet was a reference to the "Inconceivable!" line that Vizzini [Wallace Shawn] shouted in the movie that starred Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Chrisopher Guest, wretsler Andre the Giant, Peter Falk, Fred Savage and Billy Crystal.

Variety in an article Tuesday about producer Norman Lear, 97, quoted Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra regarding interest in remaking Lear's work.

"We have so many people coming to us saying, 'We want to remake this show or that show'," Vinciquerra said.

"Very famous people whose names I won't use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride. Some people want to do animated versions of some of the sitcoms. Not a month goes by when we don't have an idea coming from some very big name wanting to do things with Norman," he added.

There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019

The Princess Bride was a low-budget 1987 film that developed a cult following - a fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her.

Lear, via his Act III production company, was a financier of The Princess Bride directed by Rob Reiner, 72, who he knew from his role as Michael Stivic on All In The Family.

Another quoted Westley [Elwes] issuing a threat, reading, '@sony If you remake The Princess Bride "... every shriek of every child shall be yours to cherish..., every woman that cries 'Dear God, what is that thing?' will reverberate forever with your perfect ears.''

Vizzini was quoted in another retweet of the Variety article that read, 'You've fallen for one of the two classic blunders! The first being never get involved in a land war in Asia but only slightly lesser known: never go in on a Princess Bride reboot!'.

Others pointed out that Reiner and The Princess Bride book author and screenplay writer William Goldman who died in November at age 87 deserved credit for the movie.

Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” https://t.co/hv33UIZKN3 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen, 37, responded to a tweet suggesting he was among "the very famous" unnamed people who wanted to remake the film.

"I would never dare," Rogen responded.

The Princess Bride in 2016 was inducted into the National Film Registry after being deemed as "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant".