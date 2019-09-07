Dylan Farrow has fired back at actress Scarlett Johansson who recently expressed support for the controversial director, and Farrow's adoptive parent, Woody Allen.

Johansson, who has starred in three of Allen's films, told the Hollywood Reporter that she supports the 83-year-old filmmaker, despite the claims of sexual abuse made by Farrow. Allen has vigorously denied the allegations.

Taking to Twitter Farrow spoke about Johansson's comments.

"Because if we've learned anything from the past two years it's that you definitely should believe male predators who 'maintain their innocence' without question. Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion."

For her part Johansson told the Hollywood Reporter that she believed Allen and, "would work with him anytime."

She also said she confronted Allen about the allegations over several frank conversations.

"I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me," she said. "He maintains his innocence, and I believe him."

Allen is currently pursuing legal action against Amazon for prematurely ending their multi-film deal and not releasing his latest movie A Rainy Day in New York after Farrow's claims resurfaced during the #MeToo movement. He is seeking $68million (NZ$106 million) in compensation.