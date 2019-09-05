In the northwest of Scotland, there stands a glacier-carved mountain called Suilven.

Climbing it is not for the timid. But that's not a word that describes the unusual heroine determined to conquer Suilven in the film Edie.

Edith Moore is no ordinary climber. She's 83 and has been sedentary for most of that time. That mountain, though, looms large in her mind in this quiet, unrushed and moving tale of age and will.

Director Simon Hunter spends as much time focusing on the crags of the glorious mountain as the ones on Edie's face, making it seem as if the Scottish Tourism Board and AARP teamed up to make a movie.

Edie, lovingly portrayed by the brilliant Sheila Hancock, is a bitter and stubborn woman when we first meet her. She's been taking care of her ill and controlling husband for decades, nursing a long-held dream to climb Suilven. His death liberates her, sending her to the Scottish Highlands.

"I've lived a whole life and most of it I would change if I could," she says. "I've wasted so much time doing nothing. I can't give this up now."

No one she encounters thinks climbing the mountain is a good idea for a woman in her 80s who sometimes has a hard time opening car doors, except for the young co-owner of a local camping shop, Jonny (a soulful Kevin Guthrie).

Edie is laughed at by the locals or considered an easy mark, but Jonny and Edie bond despite their age gap. He feels trapped in his life, too.



As far as the plot goes, that's pretty much it: Older woman attempts to scale a mountain.

Hancock fills in so much of the spare script with her quiet control, her expressive face and eyes.

It might seem flimsy but there's so much here, including exploring ideas of fulfillment, regret and taking a chance.