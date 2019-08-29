Maren Morris has a chance to win up to eight trophies including album of the year at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.

With the success of her album GIRL, which Morris co-produced, the Grammy winner scored nominations for single of the year, song of the year and female vocalist of the year. The album's title track, which Morris co-wrote, topped Billboard's country airplay chart this year, the first time a solo female had a No1 hit on that chart in well over a year.

The CMAs also announced that Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay could win up to six awards work as an artist, co-producer of their self-titled third album and as a co-writer of their crossover hit, Speechless.

Shay Mooney of the Grammy-winning duo earned three nominations, including duo of the year.

Carrie Underwood returned to the top category, entertainer of the year, for the first time since 2016, alongside Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and last year's winner, Keith Urban. There were no women nominated in the top category in 2018 and 2017.

The biggest song of 2019, Old Town Road, by rapper Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, will compete for musical event of the year.