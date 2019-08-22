Best Kiwi nicknames

1.

A group at high school were trying to guess each other's middle names. One piped up, saying, "You'll guess mine, it's easy." She became Easy Rogers from that day on.

2.

A dude with the last name Frame gets A-Frame, but prefers Zimmer.

3.

When we had the puberty talk at intermediate, the teacher asked if anyone knew the proper word for testicles. A kid put his hand up and answered "Tentacles". As far as I'm aware that's still his name.

4.

Caitlin gets Caketin and yes she lives in Wellington.

5.

