Mate of mine was Biscuit cause his actual name was Duncan. Another was (and still is) Cookie. His surname is Hudson.
9.
I knew a guy called Darren when I was a chef in a kitchen. He was a kitchen hand at the time and, when he was asked to do some menial task, he shot back, "What am I around here? Dirt?" And from that day on ...
10.
I knew a guy called Dunny Diver who once fell into a septic tank while working for a drainage firm.
11.
I knew a guy nicknamed Hydraulic — because he always reckoned he could jack you up with a female.
12.
I knew a bald headed guy called Fly's Aerodrome.
His beak is worse than his bite
A Thai vet recently tended to an dog that had swallowed 38 rubber ducks, 32 of which had to be surgically removed. A young woman from Pattaya bought a box of 50 yellow rubber duckies as decorations for a swimming pool.
These were ingested by her 2-year-old American bulldog, Davel, while she slept. The woman noticed something was wrong when Davel threw up a chewed up rubber toy in front of her.
When she went to check the box of rubber duckies she noticed there were only 12 of them left and she rushed her pooch to a nearby vet clinic where surgery was successfully performed.