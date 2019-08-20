You're probably familiar with Hollywood's so-called "penis problem".

You know, the kind of problem in which TV shows only really show women naked. Think Game of Thrones, Westworld, Narcos, Orange is the New Black … the list goes on.

Well HBO's new controversial comedy series, The Righteous Gemstones, is busting the glass ceiling on that trend, with the show's executive producer, Jody Hill, revealing, "There's a d**k in every episode or close to it."

"I don't know if you'll like these d**ks, but they're in there," Hill added.

Game of Thrones featured a lot of naked women. Photo / HBO

The six-episode series, which is available to stream on Neon, stars A-list actors Danny McBride, John Goodman and Adam DeVine, and is very clearly unafraid to shine the spotlight on middle aged American blokes in all their glory, with DeVine declaring he's happy about the amount of penises on display.

"Excessive? I think it's the right amount," he told Variety.

"I'm happy it's making (male nudity) less taboo because women have been naked in movies for decades. And if anything, men's bodies are a little funnier."

The show stars John Goodman as the family's patriarch, Dr Eli Gemstone. Image / HBO

McBride, who is also a creator, producer and director on the series, said he questioned himself at one point about the amount of male genitalia they were putting on screen.

"There are so many d**ks in this show that at one point we really asked ourselves, 'Are there too many d**ks in the show?'

"I don't know if you'll like the d**ks that are in the show," he added. "It's old man d**ks."

American comedy actress, Edi Patterson, who joins the cast as the only female in the Gemstone family, also commented on the plethora of penises, which was obviously a hot topic when the stars were being interviewed at the recent premiere of the show in LA.

"Let's be real: There is an episode that has about six d**ks in it," Patterson said. "This show is not afraid of anything."

The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.

Adam DeVine, Danny McBride and Edi Patterson play the roles of the three Gemstone children. Image / HBO

It has followed the controversy about another HBO show, Euphoria, which made headlines for its excessive male nudity.

Actor Nika King, who played Zendaya's mother on Euphoria, said naked men onscreen was an overdue trend in Hollywood.

"When you see men in that capacity, we're not used to it," she told Variety.

"Usually it's the woman showing her breasts, showing her body, so why not the men? I can appreciate that."