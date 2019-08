With a simple "We do," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced his wedding to his longtime girlfriend on Instagram.

A photo of the movie star and Lauren Hashian was posted on the social media site. Both were wearing white, and they were standing overlooking the ocean.

The post said the date of their apparent nuptials was Sunday, in Hawaii.

Johnson's representative did not immediately return calls asking for comment.

Advertisement

Several of Johnson's famous friends congratulated the newlyweds, including his Jumanji co-stars Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, as well as football stars Tom Brady and J.J. Watt.

The couple have been dating for several years and have two young daughters. Johnson also has a teenage daughter, Simone, from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia in 1997. They split in 2007.

Hashian is a singer-songwriter and daughter of drummer Sib Hashian, who was part of the rock band, Boston.

Johnson has a lot to celebrate this month. His movie "Hobbs and Shaw" has been a box office success since being released earlier in August.