"Just in case a Chorus worker gets lost in this little 2.5m x 2m box on the corner of Waipapa West Rd, Kerikeri at least they know where the exit is," writes Ian on the Kerikeri notice board Facebook page.

Outrageous complaints

1. A guest on a walking safari in Africa couldn't cope with animal droppings, so guides had to clear the path ahead.

2. Patient complained he couldn't sleep overnight as all the staff were having a party. Ward manager checked the time and found all staff were actually dealing with a cardiac arrest in the bed next to

