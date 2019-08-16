Celebrity Treasure Island is back – but can it possibly live up to the 2001 original? I have my doubts.

I doubt, for example, that any of 2019's cohort will utter a line as good as the late, great celebrity builder Cocksy, when he turned to his teammates in the first episode and asked: "Do you guys want to watch me kill a chicken?"

I don't know about you but if I had to trust any New Zealand celebrity from history to efficiently and humanely kill a chicken, Cocksy would be near the top of the list. But his teammates

