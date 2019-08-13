Liam Hemsworth has spoken about his split from wife Miley Cyrus after she was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter.

Hemsworth has hit out at what he says are "false quotes" attributed to him, and sent a public message to Cyrus, reports news.com.au.

Posting a picture of an ocean sunrise to Instagram, Hemsworth wrote: "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Hemsworth is in Byron Bay with older brother Chris Hemsworth amid scrutiny over his break up from the singer after seven months of marriage.

Advertisement

Approached by Daily Mail Australia on Monday afternoon about the split Hemsworth is reported to have said: "You don't understand what it's like. I don't want to talk about it, mate."

Presumably these are the same quotes Hemsworth says are in fact false.

American songstress Cyrus was photographed kissing Carter, Brody Jenner's ex, a matter of hours after her split with Hemsworth was announced.

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, revealed they had gone their separate ways after 10 years of on-and-off dating.

Jenner and Carter, who star on MTV reality show The Hills: New Beginnings, which is available to stream on Foxtel, also announced their breakup last week after one year of marriage.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were seen kissing while on holiday in Italy. Photo / Instagram

And now it's starting to get a little ugly as Miley launched a savage comment at Jenner amid their respective relationship dramas making global headlines.

Jenner, 35, who is the son of Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, took to Instagram yesterday with a photo of himself on a clifftop, the caption reading: "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today."

His friend, Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, wrote on the photo: "Let's round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out."

Advertisement

And it seems Jenner was not afraid to directly reference his ex-wife and Cyrus, suggesting he would start dating Hemsworth.

Replying to Lee, Jenner wrote: "watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon."

Cyrus, who is currently on holiday with Carter and their friends in Italy, was having none of it.

She replied to Jenner's comment on Instagram saying: "@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer."

Yowch.

Carter met Jenner, the stepbrother of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, at a party in Los Angeles in 2013.

They appeared in the first episode of The Hills: New Beginnings in June, where Jenner called her a "psychopath" after she yelled at him for getting home late after a party.

The show began filming late last year.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus pictured in June in Malibu, California at a fashion show. The couple have split after eight months of marriage. Photo / Getty

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in December 2018 after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Cyrus confirmed to E! and People in a statement.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."