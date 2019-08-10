Universal Pictures has canceled the planned September release of its controversial social thriller "The Hunt" in the wake of recent mass shootings and criticism from President Donald Trump.

The movie is a gory, R-rated political thriller that depicts liberal "elites" hunting people in red states for sport.

Trump criticized the planned movie on Twitter Friday, without mentioning its name, saying it was intended "to inflame and cause chaos."

Universal had already suspended the marketing campaign for the film, which stars Oscar winner Hilary Swank and is directed by Craig Zobel.

But the studio said in a statement Saturday that it had decided to cancel release altogether, saying "we understand that now is not the time" for the film.

It was due to hit theaters Sept. 27.

In his tweets, Trump described people in the industry as racist and refuted their alleged claims of being "elite" saying, "In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite."

This followed a speech given to media outside the White House earlier in the day, in which he also described Hollywood as racist and said "the kind of movies they're putting out" are a "tremendous disservice to our country."

The trailer for "The Hunt," has already attracted backlash from conservative media, which has widely interpreted the movie as a depiction of liberal people hunting Trump supporters.