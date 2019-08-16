Tom Bateman, star of Beecham House, talks with Des Sampson about being cast the heart-throb

Are you ready to be a heart-throb and have loads of women run down the street after you?
Hmm ... how would you get ready for that? I don't think you can get ready for that. With all these things, I think if that happens it just means people loved the show. So I suppose my thought is, "How wonderful that people love it." I really hope people like it because it's been a joy making it and I hope it does something new. When

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.