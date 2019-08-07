The wait is over for Tool's legion of fans with the US prog rock band today releasing their first new song in 13 years.

Fear Inoculum - the 10 minute title track from the Los Angeles-based outfit's highly anticipated forthcoming new album – is now available on streaming platforms.

The single's arrival comes ahead of the full album's release on August 30, with Fear Inoculum becoming Tool's fifth studio record since Undertow hit the shelves in 1993, and their first since 10,000 Days landed in 2006.

The Grammy Award winning four-piece – consisting of Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals) – have enjoyed tremendous global success throughout their 26-year career, with each of their previous albums going multi-platinum.

Fans will be able to purchase a deluxe, limited-edition CD version of the album, which was conceived and directed by Jones, featuring a 4" HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, charging cable, 2 watt speaker, a 36-page booklet and a digital download card.

Pre-orders for both the special package and digital downloads are available now while a vinyl release will be announced soon.

The 85-minute collection was produced by Tool together with engineer Joe Barresi (Melvins, Queens of the Stoneage, The Jesus Lizard), who also also worked with the band on 10,000 Days.

Fear Inoculum comes after Tool recently made several of their previous releases - Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus and 10,000 Days - available for the first time on digital service providers. Fans were quick to leap on them, racking up over 20 million streams in the first 48 hours, and they also claimed five spots on iTunes' Top 10 Albums chart.