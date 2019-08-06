Mariah Carey has recorded a new song that will debut as the theme of ABC's Black-ish spinoff.

ABC announced Monday that Carey has co-written and sings the theme music to Mixed-ish.

Carey says in a statement that she loves the show's pilot, which focuses on the 1980s upbringing of Tracee Ellis Ross' character, Rainbow.

Carey says she has wanted to collaborate with Black-ish's creators for some time, and providing music for a show focused on a biracial woman like herself is a natural fit.

Mixed-ish is set to premiere on ABC on September 24. It stars Arica Himmel as young Rainbow, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter as her parents.

- AP