Tyler, the Creator and Halsey are among the major acts announced for Bay Dreams festival 2020.

The stars will be joined by Skepta, Yelawolf and Ella Mai as headliners for the New Years' festival that takes place in Mount Maunganui and Nelson.

The full line-up includes Ocean Alley, Netsky, Mitch James, Gunna, Sub Focu and more.

The festival will mark Tyler, the Creator's first visit to New Zealand in over five years, performing off the back of his critically acclaimed new album Igor. The rapper was controversially banned from performing in New Zealand in 2014 when he was deemed "a threat or risk to public order or the public interest".

Advertisement

Halsey is known for her anthemic pop songs, including Without Me, Nightmare and Closer with The Chainsmokers.

The festival takes plays in Mount Maunganui on January 2 and in Nelson on January 4. Tickets are on sale from Wednesday August 14.