An actor who starred in the Netflix series Star Trek: Discovery faces accusations of raping and sexually assaulting six female students at his home, as they acted out love scenes during private lessons.

British actor Chris Obi, who played Klingon leader T'Kuvma in the show, was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport after flying back to the UK from Los Angeles, reports The Sun.

He is accused of assaulting the women, who are in their early 20s, at his Notting Hill home over a six-year period between 2012 and 2018.

Obi played the Klingon leader T'Kuvma for two episodes in 2017. Photo / Supplied

Obi is believed to have denied the allegations and was released on bail by the Metropolitan Police.

The actor played to the of T'Kuvma for two episodes in 2017 and has a string of other television credits under his belt, including sci-fi favourite Doctor Who and American Gods.

On the big screen, Obi has appeared in Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghost in the Shell, The Counsellor and The Call Up.