Steve Braunias escorts two of New Zealand's most distinguished authors, CK Stead and Kevin Ireland, to a strange, narrow bach in Takapuna to revisit their youth at the home of their literary mentor – Frank Sargeson.

There was the old armchair by the fire where Frank Sargeson sat of an evening listening to the wireless or playing chess with visitors to his narrow, low-ceilinged bach made of sheets of fibrolite in Takapuna. There was his little single bed. There was the hot water cupboard where he made yoghurt – "curds", as Janet Frame called it, in her celebrated autobiography An

Related articles:

A Kevinish Poem for Kevin