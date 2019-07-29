A weather reporter has raised the stakes while reporting on heavy rains, embedding himself neck deep in dangerous floodwaters.

Azadar Hussain, reporting for local station GTV News, waded into deep waters on Friday afternoon to report on the flooding that has affected the region, according to RTE. He was reporting from a town in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

"In Kot Chatta's Region of Jhakkar Imam Shah the level of the Indus River is rising steadily, and has covered thousands of acres of agricultural land," Mr Hussain said while tilting his microphone to stop it getting wet.

"The water is now moving towards residential areas. Local residents told us that district authorities have not taken any action and the rain water is now moving towards residential localities and crops have been submerged."

The flooding has caused dozens of deaths in Pakistan over the past month, according to reports. Pakistani officials say flash floods triggered by heavy rains and a landslide have killed at least five people, including two tourists, in the country's northwest in the past week, according to AP.

The journalist delivered his report neck deep rom monsoonal flood waters.

Taimur Khan, a spokesman for the provincial Disaster Management Authority, said on Friday that several people were also injured over the past 24 hours in the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Police said the two tourists died when a landslide swept away their car in the town of Naran, were scores of tourists and residents were stranded.

Authorities say a key mountainous road that was blocked because of the landslide near Naran has now partially been cleared for traffic.