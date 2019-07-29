Bella Thorne's ex Tana Mongeau has married Jake Paul after three months of dating.

The 21-year-old YouTube star, who previously dated 21-year-old actress Bella for just over a year before going their separate ways in February this year, and vlogger Jake wed at the Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas on Sunday (local time).

Taking to YouTube to issue a heartfelt message to Jake, 22, on their wedding day, Tana said: "Good morning, YouTube. It's 6.09am on July 28, 2019 and I am about to go get on a plane and go get married.

"I'm nervous. I've never made a video like this. I'm f**king sitting in my room talking into a microphone, like I even know how to work a microphone.

"The other day in an airport, a girl came up to me and asked me why I love you, Jake.

"I realised in that moment that the only person I never want to question why I love you is you. Because I love you. Like some, 'I listen to love songs and smile now' s**t.

"I love you. It actually still scares me so much to say it because once I say it and it's somewhere other than my head, it becomes completely real and to be quite frank, I am so used to losing everything I love and I don't want to lose you."

The couple tied the knot in front of around 250 guests, including Jake's social media star brother Logan Paul.

Jake popped the question to Tana in June, just two months after they started dating, during her 21st birthday celebrations in Vegas.

Earlier this month, Bella slammed Tana for breaking "girl code", and insisted there are "no longer good" after initially being friends as exes following their split.

Bella wrote on Twitter: "Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I'm over it. (sic)"

Tana replied: "????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me........ wtf is this b :/ (sic)"

Bella wrote: "U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter. (sic)"