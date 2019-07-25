With his combination of menace and anguish, he created an unforgettable character that made the movie the classic it remains today.

"Gosh, you really got some nice toys here."

Rutger Hauer's Roy Batty speaks those words more than halfway through Ridley Scott's 1982 film Blade Runner. They're not the character's first lines (he has a brief scene earlier, threatening an artificial eye designer) nor his most famous. That honour goes to his unforgettable dying soliloquy about all the memories that "will be lost in time, like tears in rain." But the words are, perhaps, the first to offer a window

