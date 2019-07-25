Selma Blair has taken to social media to reveal what she looks like as she undergoes treatment for multiple sclerosis.

The 47-year-old actress was diagnosed with the degenerative disease almost a year ago, and appeared in public this year walking with a cane and a walking bike.

In the past few weeks Blair has said her treatment left her immune system compromised and she experienced hair loss.

The Cruel Intentions actress posted the first picture to her Instagram account revealing the extent of her hair loss, and her son cutting her remaining hair off.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
View this post on Instagram

Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly. I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem #whodis? 🎂

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

Blair has not specified exactly what the treatment entails but hair loss appears to be the side effect of the treatment she is undergoing.

View this post on Instagram

I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today. It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. He wouldn’t listen. And there was still fluid. But I was pressured , and agreed. Defeated. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with no dilation. for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him. I was scared of motherhood. My friend @juliedesanto , his godmother , drove two hours to be by my side. To hold my stricken face. To tell me I will be a good enough mother. Good enough. And I started to relax. He was born at 1021 this morning. July 25. I even had to fire a doctor who said I needed a c section. And got my beloved dr paul crane back in town to easily deliver our boy. Jason cut the cord and said he looked like me. And now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough. Even if we aren’t together for this birthday. Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad , dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama #arthursaintbleick 🖤. @cassblackbird 📸 #cassblackbird

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

"Today is a banner day," Blair wrote in the post which shows her posing with her support bike.

"I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure all complications here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly."

Blair said she will go into details about her journey to recovery "when I am ready."

She has previously described suffering from pain and facial paralysis.

In a cover story for People magazine she opened up about her suffering, saying she has experienced "constant weakness and fatigue" and spasmodic symptoms which compromise her control over her face and voice.

However, she told the magazine she had some milestones to celebrate including her supportive followers on social media and the resilient support of her family.

Her son Arthur doesn't see his mum's challenges as weakness, but instead says, "Mommy's not sick. Mommy's brave," Blair said.