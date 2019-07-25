Kiwi chart-toppers Six60 have released the first single from their forthcoming album.



The five-time New Zealand Music Award winners today announced the arrival of the track titled The Greatest - their first piece of new material since 2017.

The idea for the song came from an iconic photo of The Beatles meeting Muhammad Ali just weeks before his fight with Sonny Liston, during the Fab Four's 1964 US tour. The promotional shot that accompanies the single mimics the original photo, with Six60 guitarist and vocalist Matiu Walters dressed as a boxer and pretending to throw a right hand at his bandmates.

"We initially drew inspiration for The Greatest upon seeing that iconic photo of Muhammed Ali with The Beatles, but it's now taken on a life of its own," the band said in a statement. "It's important to us that we keep striving to be better, never stop aiming higher. We, as a nation always punch above our weight in so many ways, because of that self-belief and drive. We wanted to make a song that reflects that."

The release of the new track comes days after the hugely popular five-piece gave fans a glimpse of their upcoming documentary by posting a link to the teaser trailer on Instagram.

Titled Six60 Film, the documentary will tell the band's story from their formation in Dunedin in 2008, through to their record-breaking sell-out show at Western Springs earlier this year.

The 20-second trailer features footage of the group backstage and posing for press photos, and finishes with them taking the stage in front of the 50,000 strong Western Springs crowd.

There is no word yet of when the documentary will land in cinemas or when the new album will drop.