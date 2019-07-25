The visual effects supervisor, Adam Valdez, shares some of the secrets to making a digitally animated cub seem real.

While young Simba was working on his roar in the new Lion King, his designers and animators were labouring over a good deal more. All the hairs on the cub's body, the detailed colour patterns of his fur and the movement of his little legs through the savanna were the efforts of a Pride Rock-size army of visual effects artists.

The film's director, Jon Favreau, worked with effects company MPC Film, which also helped bring the animals of the filmmaker's previous

Related articles: