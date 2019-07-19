Universal says it will release two new Halloween films, including one with the ominous title Halloween Ends.

The studio said Friday that the first of the films, Halloween Kills, will be released in 2020 and the second film will come in 2021.

A teaser video, which you can watch above, includes the voice of Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in the original 1978 film and last year's blockbuster sequel, Halloween. The video states the saga of Curtis' character, Laurie Strode, and villain Michael Myers "isn't over."

A scene from last year's Halloween shows the masked and murderous serial killer Michael Myers

Universal says Halloween Kills will be released on Oct. 16, 2020, and Halloween Ends will arrive Oct. 15, 2021.

Last year's film set records and earned $375 million worldwide.

Curtis is also serving as a producer on the films, which are being overseen by Blumhouse Productions.