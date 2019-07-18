Kim Kardashian enlisted some high-powered help for rapper A$AP Rocky, who is being held in a Swedish jail after a fight in Stockholm last month.

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, were so concerned about the rapper and two of his associates, whose detention has reportedly included stretches of solitary confinement, that Kardashian got in touch with the White House, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Kardashian reached out to Jared Kushner, a top adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, with whom she has a working relationship - he's one of the point people at the White House on criminal justice reform, an issue on which Kardashian has proved to be an effective lobbyist. When the president was informed of Rocky's plight, he "told Kushner he believed A$AP was being held unfairly, and wanted to help," according to TMZ, which first reported the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's involvement.

But Kimye aren't the only people with clout taking up the rapper's cause: A group of lawmakers on Wednesday demanded the release of the three men, saying they've been subject to "inhumane conditions" and "human rights violations."

A State Department spokesman told The Washington Post that the department is "following this case closely," but the lawmakers, Reps. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.; Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; André Carson, D-Ind., and Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, are calling on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to do more.