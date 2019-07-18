When Wu Ke-xi was looking for a frightening plotline for her latest film, she didn't need to look further than her own industry.

The Taiwanese actress and screenwriter's latest movie, Nina Wu, is the story of an actress who, in pursuit of a role that will lead to stardom, is abused and psychologically scarred by a man in power.

Wu closely followed the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, and decided to write something for women affected by sexual assaults in the entertainment industry. Directed by Midi Z, Nina Wu was selected to show at the Cannes Film Festival.

"After 2017, after the year the Harvey Weinstein stuff occurred, I read a lot of documents and interviews. I was so purely curious about what happened," said Wu.

She said she has been threatened in her career, but never sexually assaulted. "It's still a humiliating experience," she said, "so I felt really connected to those women."

Asia is having its own #MeToo moment, as its entertainment industries grapple with many of the issues that have upended entertainment careers in the United States and elsewhere.

The K-pop scene was shaken this year when two male stars were accused of sexual misconduct in South Korea. Solo singer Jung Joon-young faced allegations he secretly filmed himself having sex with women and shared the footage on a mobile messenger app; he apologised to the victims.

And Seungri, the youngest member of the quintet Big Bang, was accused of trying to steer sex services to business investors.

It's difficult for women who have been assaulted to seek legal recourse.

He denied the charges and retired from the group.

Last year, in India, Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta came forward with details of a 2008 complaint she filed against actor Nana Parekar for alleged sexual harassment, which he denied.

A flood of stories of sexual harassment and assault followed.

Screenwriter Zhou Xiaoxuan became a central figure in China's #MeToo movement after an essay she wrote privately, claiming she was sexually assaulted by a TV star, went public on the social media platform Sina Weibo last summer.

A prominent television host, Zhu Jun, sued her for defamation and Zhou followed with her own suit, for infringing on her personal rights. Women's rights advocates in China are following the case.

Zhou says the movement in China is only affecting a group of mostly high-profile, well-connected men.

"They were frightened by the #MeToo trend and they stopped. But most people in this society, they've never heard of #MeToo," she said.

"I've actually been lucky because Zhu Jun is well-known," Zhou said. "It's extremely difficult for women who have been assaulted by their friends, colleagues or partners to seek legal recourse."

An emotional television interview with South Korean prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun in January 2018, in which she said she had been assaulted eight years earlier, is credited with starting the #MeToo movement there.

Seo has since won a court case for abuse of power against her alleged assaulter. She said that watching women reveal their stories in Hollywood helped give her the courage to speak.

"I told myself that, 'Yes, this was not my fault and that I should not be ashamed at all,'" she said.

In Thailand, model and TV personality Cindy Sirinya Bishop launched the "Don't Tell Me How To Dress" campaign after receiving a wave of support for her response to an article advising women not to wear sexy clothes for the Thai New Year to avoid sexual assault.



She says her movement would have happened regardless of the stories arriving from America.

But she adds: "In some way, the #MeToo movement has collectively empowered women without our knowing it, all over the world."